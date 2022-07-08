Man threatens to kill woman before attacking her partner with a hammer

Phillip Crosby, 31, of Ouzlewell Green, Rothwell, was caught on CCTV using a spade to smash up a man's car, before returning later that day and hitting the victim several times with the hammer.

The incident took place at around 6.45am on April 17, on West Grange Drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Leeds Crown Court.

A sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court was shown harrowing footage of Crosby first attacking two vehicles with a shovel, before later returning and fighting with the victim, who had come out with a hammer.

The court was told that he had been heard to shout at the victim's partner that he would come back to kill them.

He returned later that day, after being driven to the house by someone else. The male victim came out of the house and swung a hammer at Crosby. The defendant then wrestled it off him and used it to hit the victim three times in the head.

When he was later interviewed by police, Crosby told them it was "only a section 18" and "at least he's alive".

Crosby had pleaded to counts of threats to kill, criminal damage, wounding with intent, criminal damage and driving while disqualified.

According to a probation officer who was in court, the fight erupted from a family dispute between the two, as Mr Crosby felt he was "ostracised" from his son.

Mitigating, Sheila Whitehead said: "The footage can be seen for itself.

"There are children involved. His partner works part time and has issues with her health. She would be at a loss on how to deal with the children (if he were to go to prison).

She added that Crosby had a "smashed up knee" and was waiting for an operation.