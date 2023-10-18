Man taken against his will prompts police probe in Leeds village
A Leeds village was the focus of a high profile police presence today.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers have been in Calverley investigating in relation to an incident in Bradford where a man was taken against his will.
He has been found safe, with no serious injuries.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in with connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.