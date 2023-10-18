Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Man taken against his will prompts police probe in Leeds village

A Leeds village was the focus of a high profile police presence today.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers have been in Calverley investigating in relation to an incident in Bradford where a man was taken against his will.

He has been found safe, with no serious injuries.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in with connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.