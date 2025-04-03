Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man suffered serious stab wounds after an incident in a Leeds suburb.

Polic e were called at 12.44am today after receiving a report of a disturbance at an address on Esmond Terrace in Armley.

A further call was received from the ambulance service who had been called to a man with stab wounds in nearby Colton Street.

Colton Street in Armley.

A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with wounds to his head and hands. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.

Scenes were put in place to undergo forensic examination and were lifted earlier this morning.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13250185854 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat