Colton Street, Armley: Leeds stabbing leaves man with serious wounds to head and hands

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man suffered serious stab wounds after an incident in a Leeds suburb.

Polic e were called at 12.44am today after receiving a report of a disturbance at an address on Esmond Terrace in Armley.

A further call was received from the ambulance service who had been called to a man with stab wounds in nearby Colton Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Colton Street in Armley.Colton Street in Armley.
Colton Street in Armley. | Google

A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with wounds to his head and hands. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.

Scenes were put in place to undergo forensic examination and were lifted earlier this morning.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13250185854 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Related topics:Armley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice