Man suffers serious injuries after Halifax town centre assault
The incident happened on Sunday, April 13, at around 6am when an altercation took place on Silver Street. The victim, a man aged in his twenties, suffered significant head injuries and was taken to hospital.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to contact Calderdale CID online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13250206932.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.