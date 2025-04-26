Man suffers serious injuries after Halifax town centre assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Halifax town centre which left a man with serious injuries.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Sunday, April 13, at around 6am when an altercation took place on Silver Street. The victim, a man aged in his twenties, suffered significant head injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to contact Calderdale CID online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13250206932.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.