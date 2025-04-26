Man suffers serious injuries after Halifax town centre assault

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Apr 2025, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Halifax town centre which left a man with serious injuries.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 13, at around 6am when an altercation took place on Silver Street. The victim, a man aged in his twenties, suffered significant head injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to contact Calderdale CID online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13250206932.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Halifax
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice