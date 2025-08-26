A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed on a Leeds street in the early hours of today.

Police say they were called to reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation on Roseville Road at 2.30am today. (August 26)

Officers attended and found a man in his 20s had suffered multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or via 101 quoting crime reference 13250488014.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.