Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a man in Normanton.

Wakefield District CID is continuing to conduct enquiries into the incident on South Street, Normanton between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

It occurred after the victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted on the street in an incident involving three men who had pulled up on the scene in a white van.

South Street. | Google

They then made off in the van, leaving the male with serious head injuries.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and continues to receive treatment.

Suspects in the case had been involved in a prior verbal dispute involving the victim and others in the St John’s Terrace Working Men’s Club prior to the attack.

Officers have now arrested a man on suspicion of assault and are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who saw the assault, the prior incident in the pub, or has any information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13250221737.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat to anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.