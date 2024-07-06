Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man suffered a leg injury after an assault outside a Leeds pub last night.

Police were called at 6:21pm last night (July 5) to reports of an assault outside Wetherspoons on Austhorpe Road in Cross Gates.

Emergency services including police and ambulance attended the scene.

Police say there was an altercation outside the pub between two males.

A man is his 30s was taken to the hospital for treatment for a leg injury.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 13240363120.