Man suffered broken jaw after being punched by boxer during fight at Dollhouse nightclub in Leeds

Luke Kelly punched the victim after shadow boxing in front of him during the confrontation at Dollhouse.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the incident took place on September 14, 2019.

Ayesha Smart said Kelly and the victim confronted each at the venue at Hirst's Yard.

Kelly, 24, was approached by the other man after the defendant stared at him.

The man asked him what his issue was and Kelly jumped backwards and began shadow boxing in front of him.

Kelly then grabbed the man by the throat and squeezed.

The victim was then punched in the face. He staggered backwards and fell to the floor.

Kelly threw another punch which missed.

Both men were ejected from the club along with the groups they were with.

The victim lunged towards Kelly and he was struck again during a further disturbance outside the premises.

The man went to Leeds General Infirmary after the attack and was found to have suffered a broken jaw and a chipped tooth.

Ms Smart said it was unclear which of the two blows caused him to suffer the injury.

Kelly, of Hillthorpe Court, Middleton, pleaded guilty to affray.

Simon Reevell, mitigating, said Kelly has no previous convictions.

He said: "Both individuals were the aggressor at some point."

Mr Reevell said Kelly worked five days a week as a bricklayer but has also boxed professionally.

He added: "He wants to be a more successful professional boxer."

The barrister said Kelly had not been in trouble in more than two years since the incident.

Kelly was made the subject of a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £500 court costs.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told Kelly he would have been going to prison if the prosecution had been able to prove that the victim's jaw was broken during the punch inside the nightclub.

He said: "You cannot do what you did in full view of members of the public who are out to enjoy themselves on a Saturday night rather than having to witness violence of this type."