Police were called to an alleyway between Wykebeck Avenue and Wykebeck Road at around 1.30pm yesterday (Friday).

A 47-year-old man had been stabbed in the shoulder.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The ginnel between Wykebeck Avenue and Wykebeck Road (photo: Google).

No one has been arrested.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are investigating an incident in Osmondthorpe yesterday afternoon in which a man suffered a stab wound to his shoulder.

"The incident is believed to have occurred in a ginnel between Wykebeck Avenue and Wykebeck Road.

"A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital for further treatment.

"Enquiries into the incident, which is believed to have occurred at around 1.30pm are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.

"The crime reference is 13210397605.

"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online."