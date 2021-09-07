Man stabbed in chest outside nightclub in Bank Holiday Monday attack
A man was stabbed in the chest during a fight outside a nightclub in Leeds city centre.
It happened in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday (August 30) outside Mook bar in Hirst’s Yard, which is just off Call Lane.
The 26-year-old victim underwent life-saving emergency surgery.
He has since been released from hospital.
Enquiries have shown he was stabbed during a fight outside the bar.
Detectives have now released images of a man they want to identify.
The suspect shown in the images was wearing a baseball cap which was knocked off during the incident revealing shoulder-length hair tied in a bun.
He may have received swelling or bruising to his face.
The CCTV images are the best quality currently available, the police said.
Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210439346 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.