It happened in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday (August 30) outside Mook bar in Hirst’s Yard, which is just off Call Lane.

The 26-year-old victim underwent life-saving emergency surgery.

He has since been released from hospital.

West Yorkshire Police have released these CCTV images of a man they want to identify after a man was stabbed in the chest outside Mook Bar in Leeds city centre.

Enquiries have shown he was stabbed during a fight outside the bar.

Detectives have now released images of a man they want to identify.

The suspect shown in the images was wearing a baseball cap which was knocked off during the incident revealing shoulder-length hair tied in a bun.

He may have received swelling or bruising to his face.

The CCTV images are the best quality currently available, the police said.