Adam Dale was caught on CCTV footage holding a knife and making a "slashing" motion with it during the disturbance at the Lawnswood Arms, Otley Road, Adel.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident took place at the pub on September 11, 2018, three hours after Dale's great grandmother's funeral had taken place at Lawnswood Crematorium.

Andrew Petterson, mitigating, said the incident began after Dale was involved in an argument with two women.

Lawnswood Arms, Otley Road.

His cousin tried to intervene and there was a fight between the two men.

Mr Petterson said the CCTV footage indicated that Dale had not instigated the violence.

The prosecutor said the two men could be seen circling each other and punches were exchanged.

He added: "At that stage the defendant is seen holding a knife about ten inches in length.

"He made a sharp movement towards his chest and made a slashing movement towards his face."

Dale's cousin was taken to hospital by ambulance as he was bleeding heavily from a cut to his arm that need around 20 stitches.

He also chipped a bone in his arm during the incident.

Mr Petterson said the man who intervened also suffered cuts and bruises.

Dale was interviewed by police and initially denied being in possession of a knife, claiming he could not remember any altercation taking place.

Dale, 27, of Grayson Crest, Kirkstall, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful wounding.

He has previous convictions for violence.

Stephen Welford, mitigating, said Dale was not prosecuted until two years after the offences and had stayed out of trouble since the incident.

The court heard the defendant suffers from a personality disorder and anxiety linked to substance misuse in the past.

Mr Welford said the defendant has sought help for his problems and is progressing well.

He was ordered to take part in a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Recorder Darren Preston said: "You acted impulsively.

"There is no doubt that it crosses the custody threshold by some margin.

"But I have to decide what is the best for you and society in the future.

"I take the view that given that this is three years ago, you have stayed out of trouble since and did not start the violence, I can take a wholly exceptional course.

"I think society is better served if you get some treatment."