Police were called to the Woodhouse Lane club at 3.56am on Saturday, September 11.

A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed inside Pryzm nightclub.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquires are ongoing.

Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack.

Anyone with information which may assist can contact the team on 101 or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13210461180.