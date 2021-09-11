Man stabbed during altercation inside Przym nightclub in Leeds
A man was stabbed during an altercation inside Przym nightclub in Leeds.
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 12:12 pm
Updated
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 12:16 pm
Police were called to the Woodhouse Lane club at 3.56am on Saturday, September 11.
A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Enquires are ongoing.
Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack.
Anyone with information which may assist can contact the team on 101 or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13210461180.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.