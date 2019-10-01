Man snatched abandoned and very poorly kitten from Leeds Cat Rescue

Leeds Cat Rescue has issued an urgent appeal after a man snatched an abandoned and very poorly kitten away from them and ran off.

It happened on Monday evening when the cat rescue service were called out to the Scholemoor Lane area of Bradford.

There they found a six to seven week old tabby kitten who was extremely sick.

She had severe severe diarrhoea, a very heavy worm burden and and was described as 'generally very poorly.'

She is currently receiving emergency vet care.

Whilst at the scene, Leeds Cat Rescue were told by the person who found the kittens that another individual had come over and said the cats were his.

He then snatched one of the kitchens and ran off.

Leeds Cat Rescue said the other kitchen is likely to be in a similar medical situation to its sister.

In an appeal on Facebook, it said: "URGENT APPEAL. Yesterday evening we were called out to rescue 2 abandoned kittens when we got there we were informed by the finder that another individual had said they were his, snatched one of the kittens and ran off.

"The rescued kitten is having emergency vet care as she has severe diarrhoea, a very heavy worm burden and is generally very poorly.

"We urgently need to find the other kitten as he/she is likely to be in the same poor condition. The other kitten is a tabby almost identical to the one pictured around 6-7 weeks old, they were found near Scholemoor Lane, BD7.

"Please share widely including vets and other local rescues in the hope we can trace this kitten."