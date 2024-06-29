Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was pushed into a paddling pool and a second was shot in the face with a glue gun during a bizarre neighbourly dispute that ended up in court.

Couple Natalie Kitchen and Craig Vines became embroiled in the ongoing feud involving Kitchen’s dad and his neighbour, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.

Kitchen, 40, admitted a charge of affray, with 39-year-old Vines admitting a Section 4 public order offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Danielle Gilmour said Kitchen’s father and his neighbour on Denhale Avenue on the Flanshaw Estate area had spent years feuding.

The neighbourly dispute on Denhale Avenue spilled into violence. (pic by Google Maps) | Google Maps

On July 27, 2021, the neighbours, Michael Richards and his wife, had been working in their shed when an argument broke out with Kitchen’s father next door. He then phoned his daughter and her partner at the time, Vines, who arrived a short time later.

Kitchen kicked the back gate of the Richards’ home and there were verbal exchanges. Kitchen then began throwing debris into the garden and was brandishing a plank of wood.

The incident was caught on CCTV while Mrs Richards also filmed the incident on her phone. Mr Richards opened the gate to confront them and Vines pushed him backwards, causing him to trip into a paddling pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He quickly got to his feet and confronted them again, with Mrs Richards emerging with the glue gun and firing it at the couple, hitting Vines in the face and Kitchen’s clothing.

Kitchen then picked up another piece of wood and was swinging it around, catching Mrs Richards. Kitchen was then pulled away by her father who had called the police.

CCTV was analysed and it showed Mr Richards holding what the court confirmed to be a knife during the melee.

Mitigating for Vines, Anastasis Tasou said despite having previous convictions, Vines had stayed out of trouble for 12 years, and worked hard as an industrial-roof welder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said of the incident: “He had never before got involved [in the ongoing feud]. The mistake he made was turning up when he was asked to.

“We can probably infer that whatever he was told, it was probably exaggerated, given the history between the two parties.”

He said the extent of his involvement was that he pushed the victim into the paddling pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Kitchen, Susan Hirst, said she was “effectively a law-abiding lady” who works hard and looks after her children.

Miss Hirst added: “She is embarrassed that she behaved the way she did and is ashamed she is appearing in court. It’s fair to say nobody was behaving particularly well that day.”

Judge Anesh Pema described the incident as a “fracas” that “became completely out of control and absolutely unacceptable”. He also acknowledged it was “not one-sided”.