Man seriously injured in attack in Ossett
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information after a man was left with serious facial injuries following an assault in Ossett.
A couple were walking in Town End, Ossett past the Maypole Pub when it is reported that a man approached them at around 11pm on Thursday September 9.
The suspect then assaulted the victim, aged 18, before fleeing the scene on foot.
The victim suffered serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
It is also reported that the victim’s partner was also assaulted and suffered minor injuries.
The suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall, of skinny build with short shaven hair.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone that may have information that will assist with enquiries to get in touch with PC 619 Day on 101, quoting crime reference number 13210465545.