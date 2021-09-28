Man seriously injured in attack in Ossett

Town End, Ossett. Image: Google

A couple were walking in Town End, Ossett past the Maypole Pub when it is reported that a man approached them at around 11pm on Thursday September 9.

The suspect then assaulted the victim, aged 18, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

It is also reported that the victim’s partner was also assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall, of skinny build with short shaven hair.