Man seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Roundhay Road, Harehills - police working to establish his identity
Police are investigating after a man was hit by a bus in Harehills.
It happened at about 1.27pm on Wednesday, March 17 on Roundhay Road.
A man was walking on the road when he was hit by the bus at its junction with Elford Place West.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Enquiries are continuing to establish his identity.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of either the bus or the pedestrian prior to it are asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log 0833 of 16 March.
