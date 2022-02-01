Man sentenced after kicking man in head and knocking him unconscious in takeaway fight
A man has been giving a suspended sentence after kicking a man in the head during an argument in a takeaway.
Connor Brooke, 21, of Peel Street in Hudersfield, was on a night out with friends in Marsden on June 3, 2021, when he got into an argument with a man in a takeaway.
Leeds Crown Court heard that Brooke, who had been drinking alcohol, squared up to the victim attempted to punch the man but fell to the floor.
He then left the takeaway but returned again, where another argument ensued.
After this, Brooke left the premises again, but later went back to the takeaway and this time he was bare chested, the court was told.
Alexander Menary, prosecuting, said at this point the defendant attacked the victim who fell to the floor.
Brooke then kicked him in the head and he was knocked unconscious.
The victim was taken to hospital where scans showed he had a fractured eye socket.
Glen Parsons, mitigating, said he was now living with a friend and was looking for work.
Judge Tom Bayliss QC sentenced Brooke to 24 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months for affray and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.
Judge Bayliss said: "This was disgraceful behaviour while you were drunk.
"There has to be a prison sentence particularly with your record".
