Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after car crashes into tree in Leeds
Officers in Leeds are appealing for information after a 21-year-old man was left with serious injuries following a collision.
Emergency services were called to Gledhow Valley Road, Leeds, to reports that a white BMW 1 series had collided with a tree at around 11:06pm on Friday night (November 19).
The passenger, a 21-year-old man, suffered serious injuries to his neck and back. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The driver, a 20-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information.
The force stated: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving prior to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch by contacting 101, quoting incident 2036 of 19 November."