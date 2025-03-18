Police have issued an appeal after a man was chased through Wakefield city centre and attacked with weapons.

The offence took place between 11:30am and 11:45am on Wednesday, March 12 and saw the victim, a man in his 40s, chased from Waldorf Way, off Denby Dale Road, to outside the Hyundai showroom.

He was then assaulted by two men, armed with weapons, and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, detectives from Wakefield CID would like to identify the man in this image.

Police want to speak to this man regarding a reported assault in Wakefield city centre | WYP

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250140227.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Another man has already been charged in relation to this assault. Baban Mahmoud, aged 27, of Walkergate, Pontefract, has been charged with S18 wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 14 where he was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on April 11.