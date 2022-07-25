Man robbed and sexually assaulted in Leeds park

Police received a concern for safety report for a man on Nineveh Road in Holbeck at 3.11am on Sunday. (July 24)

Officers attended and spoke to a 39-year-old male who had been subjected to a robbery and sexual assault by two males in the park.

A scene was put in place while enquiries were carried out.

Nineveh Road in Holbeck. PIC: Google

Detectives investigating the incident from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit have asked for anyone with information that may assist to contact them on 101, or via the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13220402900.