Man rescued by firefighters taken to hospital after car crashes into building on street in Stanningley

Firefighters from Leeds and Bradford Fire stations were called to the scene at 2.43pm this afternoon.

This was following reports of a car that had collided with a building with a person trapped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Leeds and Bradford Fire stations were called to the scene at 2.43pm this afternoon. Picture: Google.

On arrival one male trapped in the car, was freed by fire service personnel and then transported to hospital by ambulance.

The building was also evacuated while the building was checked for structural damage.

Specialist Technical Rescue Unit teams were present at the scene.

The incident took place on Town Street in Stanningley.