Man rescued by firefighters taken to hospital after car crashes into building on street in Stanningley
A man who was rescued by firefighters has been taken to hospital after his car crashed into a building on a street in the Stanningley area of Pudsey.
Firefighters from Leeds and Bradford Fire stations were called to the scene at 2.43pm this afternoon.
Read More
This was following reports of a car that had collided with a building with a person trapped.
On arrival one male trapped in the car, was freed by fire service personnel and then transported to hospital by ambulance.
The building was also evacuated while the building was checked for structural damage.
Specialist Technical Rescue Unit teams were present at the scene.
The incident took place on Town Street in Stanningley.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.