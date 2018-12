Have your say

A man remains in police custody after a woman died at a home in Bradford.

Police were called to the property in Raymond Drive at about 4.50am on Tuesday, after reports that a woman had collapsed.

A police cordon was put in place at the scene in Bradford. Picture: SWNS.

She was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

Forensic investigators combed the scene yesterday and a police cordon was put in place.

A 75-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.