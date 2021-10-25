Man punched and stamped on by gang of youths at taxi rank outside Leeds Station

It happened at 1.30am on Sunday September 26.

The victim was standing outside the station with two friends when a large group of young people approached him.

Some of the group tried to talk to the man and he walked to the taxi rank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened outside Leeds City Station (Photo: Google)

The suspects followed and chased him past the taxi rank and into the road, before they punched him to the ground and repeatedly kicked and stamped on him.

The victim managed to get up and escape back towards the taxi rank, when the group began attacking him again.

British Transport Police are trying to track down the suspects.

The first member of the group is described as a white male of slim build with curly light brown hair, wearing light grey jogger shorts, a dark grey sweatshirt with a graphic on the chest, and black trainers.

The second was a white male of larger build with short brown hair, wearing black jeans, and a black and grey hoody.

The third is described as a white female of slim build with dark brown curly hair, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black top and jacket, and white trainers.

The fourth was a white male of medium build with black hair, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a zip up coat with white on the top.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist their investigation.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 59 of September 26, 2021.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.