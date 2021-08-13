John Smith was caught on camera picking up the weapon from beneath a paving slab during the disturbance in the street in Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident took place at an assisted living complex where Smith and the other man were living on June 14 this year.

Andrew Nixon, prosecuting, said the two men had been drinking together when an argument between them spilled out onto the street.

Two female members of staff at the complex tried to get in between the two men to diffuse the situation.

The prosecutor said Smith walked away but reacted when the other man said he wanted his cider back or he would stab the defendant.

One of the staff members said she felt sick with fear and contacted the police.

She said she felt afraid for her safety and the safety of her colleagues as their had been two previous serious stabbing incidents in the area.

Smith, 53, of Arundel CLose, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in public.

Samreen Akhtar, mitigating, said Smith pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

The barrister urged Recorder Margia Mostafa to impose a community-based sentence so Smith can continue to receive support for alcohol dependency.

Smith was given a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years.