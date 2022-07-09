Man 'lost it' and stamped on pub-goer's head after claiming he was taunted

Daniel Rhodes was caught on CCTV attacking the man as he went to the toilet in the King's Head pub in Hemsworth.

Rhodes was seen punching the man off his feet, leaning over him and punching him again before stamping on his face, leaving him with a fractured cheek bone, prosecutor Richard Holland told Leeds Crown Court.

Rhodes was jailed for three years for the attack at the King's Head.

He said that the victim had earlier taunted Rhodes over an alleged incident involving a woman.

The attack took place on the evening of October 5, 2019, but had taken almost three years to reach court.

The victim said he was left with a shooting pain to his face, and was anxious when going out now that he may be attacked again.

Rhodes, 28, of Haverdale Road, Havercroft has previous convictions for violence, including common assault in 2009 and battery in 2011.

He admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent for the pub attack.

Mitigating, Allan Armbrister said Rhodes admitted that he must have intended to cause harm, but said there was provocation.

It was also understood that the victim had mixed Rhodes up with Rhodes' brother, and the taunts were directed at the wrong person.

He said: "He just lost it and did something he should not have done.

"It was a spontaneous attack that was unjustified. He is sorry now and deeply regrets getting involved."