Man left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by bus in Leeds city centre

Several police cars and ambulances were called to Call Lane on Friday night after a man was seriously injured after being hit by a bus.

West Yorkshire Police officers were called at 8.03pm to a collision involving a pedestrian and a green First West Yorkshire bus.

A bus was put behind police tape while officers carried out investigations

Call Lane was closed between 8pm and 11.40pm while police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

A man was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Four police cars, an ambulance and a trauma team were called to the scene, which was reported as Boar Lane on social media, but police confirmed as Call Lane.

There is no indication yet about the man's age.

The road is open as normal on Saturday.

