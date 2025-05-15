A man was found unconscious with a head injury after a city centre fight in the early hours of today.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Call Lane shortly after 4am this morning (May 15) where a man had been found unconscious following reports of a fight.

Officers attended and found the man, in his twenties, had suffered a head injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call Lane. | Google

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A scene remains in place whilst investigations continue to establish the circumstances of what happened.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District Police quoting reference 13250271349.

You can do this online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.