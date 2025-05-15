Call Lane, Leeds: Man left unconscious with head injury after fight
Police were called to Call Lane shortly after 4am this morning (May 15) where a man had been found unconscious following reports of a fight.
Officers attended and found the man, in his twenties, had suffered a head injury.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A scene remains in place whilst investigations continue to establish the circumstances of what happened.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District Police quoting reference 13250271349.
You can do this online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.