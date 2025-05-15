Call Lane, Leeds: Man left unconscious with head injury after fight

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 10:33 BST
A man was found unconscious with a head injury after a city centre fight in the early hours of today.

Police were called to Call Lane shortly after 4am this morning (May 15) where a man had been found unconscious following reports of a fight.

Most Popular

Officers attended and found the man, in his twenties, had suffered a head injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Call Lane.placeholder image
Call Lane. | Google

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A scene remains in place whilst investigations continue to establish the circumstances of what happened.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District Police quoting reference 13250271349.

You can do this online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice