Cleckheaton: Man left fighting for life after serious assault outside pub

A man is fighting for his life after suffering a serious assault outside a pub in Cleckheaton.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police received a report at 7:19pm last night (March 17) that a man had been assaulted outside The Marsh on Bradford Road in the town.

The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital, where he is described as being in a critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three people have been arrested in connection with this investigation and are currently in custody.

Police are investigating a serious assault outside The March public house in Cleckheaton. Police are investigating a serious assault outside The March public house in Cleckheaton.
Police are investigating a serious assault outside The March public house in Cleckheaton.

Anyone who witnessed this assault or believes they may have any information about the circumstances leading up to this assault is asked to contact Kirklees District

CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting 13240147138.

YEP NEWSLETTER: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Related topics:Cleckheaton