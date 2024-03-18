Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police received a report at 7:19pm last night (March 17) that a man had been assaulted outside The Marsh on Bradford Road in the town.

The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital, where he is described as being in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three people have been arrested in connection with this investigation and are currently in custody.

Police are investigating a serious assault outside The March public house in Cleckheaton.

Anyone who witnessed this assault or believes they may have any information about the circumstances leading up to this assault is asked to contact Kirklees District

CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting 13240147138.