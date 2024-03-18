Cleckheaton: Man left fighting for life after serious assault outside pub
Police received a report at 7:19pm last night (March 17) that a man had been assaulted outside The Marsh on Bradford Road in the town.
The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital, where he is described as being in a critical condition.
Three people have been arrested in connection with this investigation and are currently in custody.
Anyone who witnessed this assault or believes they may have any information about the circumstances leading up to this assault is asked to contact Kirklees District
CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting 13240147138.
