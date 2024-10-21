Normanton: Man left fighting for life after being hit by car at petrol station

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured after being hit by a car at a petrol station in Normanton.

The victim is in hospital in a life-threatening condition following the incident in the early hours of yesterday morning (October 20).

Police were called at 2.22am to the Esso petrol station on Castleford Road to a report that a staff member had been hit by a vehicle after coming out of the shop to stop the driver of a black Audi who was driving off without paying for their fuel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Esso petrol station.The Esso petrol station.
The Esso petrol station. | Google

Detective Inspector Heather Shearer, of Wakefield District CID, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has left a man who was doing his job in hospital in a critical condition.

“We have extensive enquiries ongoing to identify those involved and are keen to speak with anyone who has any information that could assist us in our ongoing enquiries.”

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your YEP

Information can be passed to Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240571263.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can also do so via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online.

Related topics:NormantonWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice