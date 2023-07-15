Man left fighting for his life after assault in Huddersfield town centre overnight

Police received a call from ambulance staff reporting an assault had occurred outside the Revolution Bar in Cross Church Street at 3.59am today (July 15)

Officers attended and found a 23-year-old man in an unconscious state.

He was taken to hospital. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Cross Church Street.

A scene is in place in Cross Church Street for forensic examination.

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team, who are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has footage that may assist to contact them on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 261 of 15 July.