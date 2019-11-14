Man knocked unconscious and friend chased with hammer in cash machine attack in Leeds city centre

West Yorkshire Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to identify in relation to a robbery in Leeds.

The 24-year-old was approached as he used a cash machine at West Point in Wellington by a man who demanded his wallet.

After refusing, the victim was attacked and knocked unconscious.

As he laid unconscious. the suspect searched him and stole his wallet.

The victim's friend, also aged 24, chased after the suspect.

During the chase, the suspect got out a hammer and hit the man.

He then fled along Whitehall Road towards Holbeck.

Both men were taken to hospital and treated for bruising and swelling.

The attack took place at about 2am on Saturday, October 12 and police have today released CCTV of a man they want to identify in relation to incident.