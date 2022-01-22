The crash happened shortly after 5am on Saturday, January 22.

A silver Hyundai Terracan travelling on Whitehall Road in Cleckheaton, in the direction of Chain Bar roundabout, crashed off of the road and came to rest in a nearby field.

One of the men inside the car died at the scene.

A man has died after a crash near Chain Bar roundabout in Cleckheaton. Photo: Google.

Four other men suffered minor injuries.

They have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police believe a further man fled the scene before officers arrived.