Man jailed for life after savagely beating dad to death

Phillip Badwal, aged 25, viciously attacked his dad Santokh Singh at the house they shared in Airedale Road, Bradford on December 2, 2020.

After the assault, he rang his drug dealer instead of calling the emergency services for help.

He finally rang 999, who were unable to revive Mr Singh.

Phillip Badwal, aged 25, has been jailed after beating his dad to death. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

After being charged with his father’s murder, Badwal appeared before magistrates on 3 December 2020.

He was then was remanded into custody ahead of a trial.

The trial began on Monday, January 5 but was halted suddenly on the second day when Badwal changed his plea to guilty.

Badwal was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, January 6.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Tony Nicholson, said: “Badwal unleashed a serious and sustained assault on his father in the house that they shared, leaving him with injuries which were to sadly prove fatal.

“Rather than seek urgent medical attention for his seriously injured father, Badwal contacted drug dealers before finally ringing the emergency services, who, despite their best efforts, were unable to revive Mr Singh.