Abdullah Mhana of Hirst Lodge Court, Bradford, admitted to 17 offences at Bradford Crown Court, five rapes, seven making indecent images, one sexual assault of a child, one offence of causing a child to watch a sexual act, one assault by penetration and one offence of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

14,000 indecent images were found on the 26-year-old’s devices.

Mhana would strike relationships with his victims first through social media apps then meet them in parks and in his car.

Abdullah Mhana.

He began a relationship with one girl who was 11 years old at the time, he pretended he was 17 years old when in fact he was 23 years old.

Yesterday (April 8) at Bradford Crown Court the judge sentenced Mhana to 13 years imprisonment. He was also made the sign the sex offenders register and given a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Bolton of Bradford District’s Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team said: “Mhana is a dangerous sexual predator who deserves to be behind bars for a very long time.

“He groomed vulnerable young children, deceived them into thinking he was a young boy and then took advantage of them. He would use social media apps to groom his victims over a three year period, making them perform sexual acts that they didn’t consent to.

“These victims have been through a horrendous ordeal that no child should ever have to go through. Specially trained officers continue to support them as they look to rebuild their lives.

“Throughout this investigation, we have recovered images from Mhana’s phone in which we believe there are unidentified victims. I would encourage anyone who knew Mhana or who has been in contact with him to come forward. We will treat any information given sensitively and confidentially.

“This case is not closed and we will continue to work with any further victims to make sure they get the support and justice they deserve.”

Anyone who has any information about Mhana is asked to contact the Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team at Bradford District via 101 or the report it option at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting Op Signalmoor log 677 of 28 November.