Man jailed after police found sawn-off shotgun and ammunition hidden in wall cavity at Armley garage

Corey Copeland, 51, was jailed after Leeds Crown Court heard how he admitted looking after the gun for another criminal.

West Yorkshire Police officers executed a search warrant at New Victoria Motors, in Armley, on September 5, 2018.

Ayesha Smart, prosecuting, said Copeland worked at the garage and also appeared to be living on the premises with a friend at the time.

Leeds Crown Court

A sawn-off shotgun and two cartridges were found in a fabric bag hidden in a wall cavity.

Ms Smart said Copeland's fingerprints and DNA were found on the weapon.

Copeland, of Lidgett Towers, Roundhay, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm without a firearms cartridge.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offence on the basis that he was "minding" the weapon for someone else.

Ben Thomas, mitigating, said Copeland had been in custody for five months and risked losing his home if he spent any longer in custody.

Mr Thomas said the defendant worked as a paint sprayer.

The barrister said: "He has learnt his lesson the hard way.

"He has behaved stupidly and paid a heavy price.

"At 51 years of age he is very unlikely to be troubling the courts again."