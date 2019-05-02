Man in stable condition after crashing into building in Leeds city centre

A man is now in a stable condition after crashing into a building in Leeds city centre.

The crash happened on Wednesday, May 1 when a black Ford car crashed into a wall on Regent Street.

Roads had been closed as the man was treated at the scene and considered to be seriously injured.

No other vehicle was involved.

Police have today (Thursday) confirmed that the man is in a stable condition.

Regent Street had been closed from the junction with Skinner Lane outside Aldi while police dealt with the incident.

Traffic was flowing but being managed by police.

-> Lorry sheds load of dead chickens all over M62 junction causing congestion

-> Protesters march on Asda HQ in Leeds city centre over national pay dispute