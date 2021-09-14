It happened on South Parkway at the junction with Moresdale Lane in Seacroft at 6.50pm on Monday September 6.

A Honda moped was travelling along South Parkway in the direction of Leeds city centre at a speed of around 50mph.

It overtook a bus and collided with the pedestrian as he was crossing the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for the rider of the motorbike (pictured left)

He suffered serious head injuries and a number of broken bones and was taken to hospital as a result of the collision.

A man arrested following the collision has been confirmed as the passenger on the moped - but police are still looking for its rider.

He was wearing a distinctive helmet (pictured) at the time of the collision.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have video footage of the incident or the circumstances leading up to the collision, or who may be able to identify the moped’s rider, is asked to call 101, or contact police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 1342 of 6/9.