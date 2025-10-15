Man in his 60s dead after Aston Martin DBX SUV crashed into tree on A58 near Wetherby
By 5pm police and air ambulance were on scene on the A58 Leeds Road between Bardsey and Collingham.
A grey Aston Martin DBX SUV, which had been travelling towards Collingham from Bardsey, had left the carriageway and crashed into a tree.
The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13250591258 via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat.”