Man in court charged over series of armed robberies in Leeds
A man is due to appear in court today charged over a series of armed robberies in Leeds.
Marlon Stewart, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (September 30) charged in relation to a number of offences on Tuesday, July 19, including robberies at the Premier store on Lidgett Lane, and the One Stop store on Chandos Gardens.
The 36-year-old was arrested yesterday (September 29) and has been charged with 13 offences, including robbery, attempted robbery, possession of an imitation firearm, assault and driving while disqualified and without insurance.
Read More
It follows an investigation led by detectives from Leeds District CID.