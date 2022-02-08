Man identified after CCTV appeal following Leeds Station sexual assault
Police have identified a man they wanted to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted at Leeds Station.
At 7.10pm on Sunday, January 23, a woman travelling on a service to Leeds noticed a man moving from his seat to sit opposite her.
He stared at her throughout the journey.
As she got off the train at Leeds station, the man approached her and tried to engage her in a conversation.
He walked next to her and sexually assaulted her.
Officers released a CCTV image of man they believed may have information which could help their investigation.
Following the public appeal he has since been identified.
