It happened in Albion Street at about 2.15am on Sunday, August 1.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was punched and knocked unconscious in the street.

He fractured his skull in the attack.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify after a man was attacked in Albion Street, Leeds. Photos: West Yorkshire Police

The man is still recovering from his injuries.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to identify in relation to the attack.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “The victim was punched and knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack in the street which left him seriously injured with a fractured skull.

"He needed emergency treatment in hospital at the time and is still recovering from his injuries.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man shown in the images to contact us immediately.”