Man fractures skull after being knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in Albion Street in Leeds city centre
A man was seriously injured after an unprovoked attack in Leeds city centre.
It happened in Albion Street at about 2.15am on Sunday, August 1.
The victim, a 25-year-old man, was punched and knocked unconscious in the street.
He fractured his skull in the attack.
The man is still recovering from his injuries.
Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to identify in relation to the attack.
Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “The victim was punched and knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack in the street which left him seriously injured with a fractured skull.
"He needed emergency treatment in hospital at the time and is still recovering from his injuries.
“I would urge anyone who recognises the man shown in the images to contact us immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 2955 Young at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210387377 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.