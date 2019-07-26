Man found guilty of murder over Leeds doorstep shooting of gang member Christopher Lewis

Have your say

A man has been found guilty of murder over the fatal shooting of a man on the doorstep of his home in Leeds.

Steven Grey was unanimously found guilty of murdering Christopher Lewis in what prosecutors say was a gang-related execution.

Crime scene after murder of Christopher Lewis on Reginald Street, Chapeltown.

Mr Lewis, 24, was shot in the head outside his family home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1 last year.

Prosecutors say the killing was linked to intense rivalry between gangs in the city.

The jury has heard Mr Lewis was known to be a member of a Chapeltown-based gang who called themselves the Flock.

His murder is thought to have been carried out as revenge for an attack by Flock members against a group of rival criminals.

Leeds Crown Court

The court heard Grey, 38, of Town Street, Armley, fired two shots which struck Mr Lewis in the head and upper arm.

The jury of seven women and five men reached the verdict after 13 hours of deliberations at the end of a seven-week trial.

Three others - Denzil Browne (Junior), Owen Clarke and Lewis Pearce - were also found guilty of a charge of assisting an offender.

Another defendant, Jonathan Gledhill, 38, of Dib Lane, Roundhay, is also charged with murder.

The jury has not yet reached a verdict in relation to him and will return to Leeds Crown Court on Monday to continue deliberating.

The prosecution claim Gledhill helped Grey by stalking Mr Lewis through the streets of Chapeltown in the moments before the fatal shots were fired.

Pearce 27, of no fixed address, Browne (Junior), 23, of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, were accused of helping the alleged killers get away from the Chapeltown area after the killing.