Man found dead after collision in Blackmoorfoot Road in Huddersfield
A man has been found dead in the middle of the road in West Yorkshire after a road traffic collision.
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 12:58 pm
West Yorkshire Police were called to Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor, Huddersfield just after 3.30am this morning (Saturday).
They found a man lying in the middle of the road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.41am today (Saturday), police were called to a report of a road traffic collision in Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield.
“Officers attended and found a male lying in the road.
“He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
“The road is currently closed while enquiries into the man’s death continue.”