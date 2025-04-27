Bradley Road, Huddersfield: Man fighting for life after petrol station assault
Kirklees District CID would like to speak with anyone who saw or has information about an incident at a petrol station on Bradley Road.
Officers were called at about 1.27pm on Saturday, April 26, to a report of a serious assault at the Pennine Service Station.
An adult male was located with life threatening injuries. He was transferred to the Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.
A 32- year-old male was located at the scene and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A scene is currently in place with an enhanced police presence within the area.
Kirklees CID are currently investigating the incident and would like any witnesses to contact WYP on 101 referencing police log reference 763.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.