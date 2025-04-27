Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an incident in Huddersfield.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirklees District CID would like to speak with anyone who saw or has information about an incident at a petrol station on Bradley Road.

Officers were called at about 1.27pm on Saturday, April 26, to a report of a serious assault at the Pennine Service Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pennine Service Station on Bradley Road. | Google

An adult male was located with life threatening injuries. He was transferred to the Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

A 32- year-old male was located at the scene and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A scene is currently in place with an enhanced police presence within the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirklees CID are currently investigating the incident and would like any witnesses to contact WYP on 101 referencing police log reference 763.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.