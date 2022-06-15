Christopher Hennigan, 34, of East View, Cross Gates, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to the incident at an address in Elmet Way, Swarcliffe, on Sunday, June 12.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning, police said.

He was arrested at an address in Little Smeaton, North Yorkshire, on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man due to appear in court after shotgun fired on Leeds street

A 32-year-old woman who was arrested at the time on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.