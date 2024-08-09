Man due in court charged with a series of sexual offences against children in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is due to appear in court charged over a series of sexual offences against children in Leeds.

Karl Davison, aged 43, of Turnberry Gardens in Tingley has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a child aged under 13 and one count of assault by penetration on a child under 13.

The charges are both in relation to incidents in Thorpe, Middleton and Belle Isle on August 6 and 7.

He has also been changed with indecent images offences.

Davison was arrested on Thursday (August 8) as a result of an investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

The man is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 10, where his remand in custody will be sought.