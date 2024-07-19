Louisa Hall: Man due in court charged over murder of woman in Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:20 BST
A man is due to appear in court charged with murder over the death of a woman in Leeds.

Steven Francis of Kingston Terrace, Woodhouse, has been charged with the murder of 43-year-old Louisa Hall from Potternewton, who was found dead at a flat in Oatland Court, Little London, on October 25 last year.

WYP

The 59-year-old is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates court today. (July 19)

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched a murder investigation following her death and have been continuing to progress their enquiries. 

