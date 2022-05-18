Man due in court charged over Leeds sex attack

A man is due to appear in court today charged over a sex attack on a woman in Leeds.

Ben Creek of Britannia Road, Morley, has been charged with offences relating to the incident that occurred on Thursday, May 5, on a footpath that passes under the viaduct between Domestic Road and Cross Ingram Road.

Following an investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, the 30-year-old was today (May 18) been charged with sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.

He has also been charged with an exposure offence in relation to an incident in Morley on Monday, May 9.

He was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this afternoon. (May 18)