Stephen Morris, who had no licence or insurance, then asked officers why he should have to pay for either.

Leeds Crown Court was told that the 34-year-old was spotted by officers on the A64 in a stolen Vauxhall Combo van on June 5 this year.

He suddenly took a left towards Cross Gates so police followed him, before he went on the wrong side of the carriageway towards Seacroft.

Morris received a 26-month jail sentence.

He reached speeds of up to 80mph in 40mph zones, prosecutor Emma Handley said.

The police helicopter was scrambled as he drove towards the M1 near Skelton Lake, where he again drove on the wrong carriageway, head-on into traffic.

Morris then did a U-turn in the road before a police stinger was deployed. He also swerved into a police car during the chase, before turning and heading along the carriageway into oncoming vehicles again.

The tyre of the van eventually deflated due to the stinger, so he stopped under a bridge at J42 and tried to flee on foot, running across the motorway. He was quickly arrested and refused to provide a specimen for analysis.

He admitted dangerous driving, having no licence or insurance, possession of cannabis and failing to provide a specimen. No evidence was offered for a charge of handling stolen goods.

However, he was also found guilty after a three-day trial for aggravated vehicle taking from July 2020. A Vauxhall Corsa was stolen from outside a property in Leeds, and when police spotted Morris behind the wheel of the car two weeks later near Garforth, he took off at speed. He reached speeds of up to 90mph during the chase before he lost control near The White Swan pub in Kippax and crashed into a hedge. He then got out and ran and tried to jump over a wall but fell and broke his leg in seven places. In addition, Morris also admitted a further charge of possession of cannabis after officers went to his girlfriend’s address in Churwell near Morley in September 2021. There on unrelated matters, they forced entry to the property. They found cannabis in the lounge, a kitchen cupboard and the pantry.

He told officers it was for personal use and would use it in cakes and brownies.

The court heard that Morris, of Netherfield Court, Guiseley, has 18 convictions for 31 offences, and was jailed in 2017 for six years.

He was returned to prison on licence after he M1 chase. Mitigating, Michel Walsh admitted Morris was the “author of his own misfortune” but the leg break had left him needing corrective surgery. He said that he now wanted to be more responsible.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told him: “You drove the wrong way on the M1. It was a breathtakingly bad piece of driving, made worse by the fact you had no licence or insurance.

"Your attitude in the police station saying you should not have to pay for a licence or insurance satisfies me that you do pose a significant risk to the public.”