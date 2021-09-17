Police were called to Windsor Court by the ambulance service just after 2am this morning (Friday).

The man was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police do not think the man's death was suspicious.

Morley Morrisons (photo: Google).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 2.06am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a man found unconscious outside Morrisons, Windsor Court, Morley.

"He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Enquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances but the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious."